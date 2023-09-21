×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: immigration | new york city | jobs | hiring | off-the-books | workers | cheap

Older NYC Immigrants Complain Newbies Stealing Off-Books Jobs

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 10:22 PM EDT

Established immigrants in New York City are complaining that the new influx of off-the-books workers is taking their jobs for cheaper rates, the New York Post reports.

More than 116,000 migrants have flooded the city since spring, creating housing and other crises. Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has drawn fire from some in his own party for saying the city is at capacity, but Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday had changed her tune as well, saying the state can no longer afford to be a sanctuary state.

Long-term immigrants who have been working for cash for years aren't happy either, telling the Post they are frustrated to see people hiring new arrivals for next to nothing and leaving them out in the cold.

"If you can get the work cheaper, you are going to use those guys," "Parrow," a tradesman who called himself an "old timer," told the Post. "You are not going to pay $200 when you can get [for] $40. Anything you give them, they'll take it."

Oscar Irias, 38, from Honduras, told the Post he can make $250 a day because he can do masonry, but sometimes has to settle for $100.

One worker said a hiring manager offered $50 for a day of pouring concrete.

"I wouldn't do that for less than $300," he told the paper. But he added that some of the new arrivals might not be so savvy.

"The new ones, they don't know any better so they take anything. Me, I'm not doing that. I'm not going for $100 or $150. That's not right."

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Established immigrants in New York City are complaining that the new influx of off-the-books workers is taking their jobs for cheaper rates, the New York Post reports.
immigration, new york city, jobs, hiring, off-the-books, workers, cheap, rates
262
2023-22-21
Thursday, 21 September 2023 10:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved