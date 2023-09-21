Older NYC Immigrants Complain Newbies Stealing Off-Books Jobs

Established immigrants in New York City are complaining that the new influx of off-the-books workers is taking their jobs for cheaper rates, the New York Post reports.

More than 116,000 migrants have flooded the city since spring, creating housing and other crises. Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has drawn fire from some in his own party for saying the city is at capacity, but Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday had changed her tune as well, saying the state can no longer afford to be a sanctuary state.

Long-term immigrants who have been working for cash for years aren't happy either, telling the Post they are frustrated to see people hiring new arrivals for next to nothing and leaving them out in the cold.

"If you can get the work cheaper, you are going to use those guys," "Parrow," a tradesman who called himself an "old timer," told the Post. "You are not going to pay $200 when you can get [for] $40. Anything you give them, they'll take it."

Oscar Irias, 38, from Honduras, told the Post he can make $250 a day because he can do masonry, but sometimes has to settle for $100.

One worker said a hiring manager offered $50 for a day of pouring concrete.

"I wouldn't do that for less than $300," he told the paper. But he added that some of the new arrivals might not be so savvy.

"The new ones, they don't know any better so they take anything. Me, I'm not doing that. I'm not going for $100 or $150. That's not right."