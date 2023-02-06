Migrants Leaving New York City for Canada

Migrants in New York City are heading north, traveling upstate to Canada thanks to bus tickets being distributed to those looking to leave the city, the New York Post reports.

A National Guard source confirmed to the Post that soldiers are helping to direct people to workers who are distributing free tickets. A source in City Hall told the newspaper that the mayor's administration has arrangements with multiple companies to provide "re-ticketing" services for migrants looking to relocate.

One of these groups, Catholic Charities Community Services, said that it has assisted "thousands of new migrants," who include some who've "reported their desire to relocate to other cities, and Catholic Charities provided some assistance for their travel expenses."

Venezuelan Raymond Peña told the Post on Monday that he and his family received free bus tickets at Manhattan's Port Authority Bus Terminal and said they were "going to Canada for a better quality of life."

Susy Sanchez Solzarno, who emigrated from Peru, told the Post that she decided to head to Canada after one of her daughter's saw a video of other migrants making the trip on TikTok, and said that she spent about two weeks selling candy on the New York City subway in order to fund their move.

"I wanted to live in New York because I thought it would be a better future for my daughters," she told the newspaper. "But as the days went by, I saw insecurity, many homeless people, many people who shout and are disrespectful, and many people on drugs."

She added, "I am going to Canada for the safety and future of my girls. I only ask God that everything goes well and that Canada is not like the United States."