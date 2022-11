A homemade vessel with at least 18 migrants capsized off the Florida Keys Saturday, killing at least four people, according to U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said nine people have been rescued. One person was recovered but was deceased.

Some wore life jackets in the seas rolling with 6- to 8-foot waves and 30 mph winds. The search continues for five people said to be 50 miles off Little Torch Key.

The Coast Guard tweeted about the incident but did not specify if the migrants were Cuban; however, it tagged the U.S. Embassy in Cuba's Twitter account.

The Coast Guard also offered a statement in Spanish saying, "For individuals residing in the U.S. seeking information on a family member possibly intercepted by the Coast Guard, please contact your local government representative."