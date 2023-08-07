Sen. Sinema Slams Dems on Immigration

In public comments and meetings with her Arizonan constituents since leaving Washington, D.C., for Congress' August recess, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., has been attacking Democrat policies on immigration.

She is not holding back before President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to Arizona, the Washington Times reported.

Last year, Sinema switched from Democrat to independent. Her Senate seat will be on the ballot next year as Biden seeks reelection.

Sinema has said immigration is her No. 1 concern and has made several trips to the U.S.-Mexico border this year, NBC News reported.

Sinema said in a statement: "The longer the federal government refuses to offer real solutions, the more our small border towns must unfairly shoulder the burden of the border crisis. We can deliver lasting solutions by bringing folks together, listening, and staying laser-focused on results — and that's exactly what I'll keep doing.”

Sinema visited Yuma, Arizona, on Wednesday to huddle with first responders and local leaders to discuss immigration, and she ripped into federal officials, the Washington Times reported.

Sinema told Yuma officials she reached out to the White House to express concern on immigration policy and was furious when she saw federal funding going to New York to deal with immigration issues, because it is not a southern border state, the Washington Times reported.

Sinema added that the leadership of the House and Senate were New Yorkers.

"The fact that a yeoman's amount of this money went to New York City, in my opinion, is wrong because they are not a border state, and they are not facing the kind of pressure that we are facing here," Sinema said. "I want you to know that I am continuing to fight this, and I am livid."

Sinema also criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, for wanting to stop accepting migrants. Sinema said Arizona does not have that luxury.

Sinema told Politico that her decision to leave the Democratic Party reflects that she's "never really fit into a box of any political party."