Tags: immigration | house | border | bill

House Spending Bill Includes About $150B to Beef Up Immigration Enforcement

By    |   Friday, 23 May 2025 03:34 PM EDT

The House Republicans' massive tax and spending bill includes about $150 billion in new funding to beef up border security and carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans, reports the Washington Post.

The funding includes more than $51 billion to construct and upgrade border barriers and facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border and $59 billion for immigration detention and transportation.

Additionally, there's $4 billion to hire 3,000 new Border Patrol agents as well as 5,000 new customs officers, and $2.1 billion for signing and retention bonuses. There's also funds for 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and investigators.

The bill also includes major changes to immigration policy, imposing a $1,000 fee on migrants seeking asylum — something the nation has never done, putting it on par with few others, including Australia and Iran.

Overall, the plan is to remove 1 million immigrants annually and house 100,000 people in detention centers.

The House approved the bill, 215-214, on Thursday. The bill will next go to the Senate, which has made clear that it plans to make changes.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 23 May 2025 03:34 PM
