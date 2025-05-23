House Spending Bill Includes About $150B to Beef Up Immigration Enforcement

The House Republicans' massive tax and spending bill includes about $150 billion in new funding to beef up border security and carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans, reports the Washington Post.

The funding includes more than $51 billion to construct and upgrade border barriers and facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border and $59 billion for immigration detention and transportation.

Additionally, there's $4 billion to hire 3,000 new Border Patrol agents as well as 5,000 new customs officers, and $2.1 billion for signing and retention bonuses. There's also funds for 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and investigators.

The bill also includes major changes to immigration policy, imposing a $1,000 fee on migrants seeking asylum — something the nation has never done, putting it on par with few others, including Australia and Iran.

Overall, the plan is to remove 1 million immigrants annually and house 100,000 people in detention centers.

The House approved the bill, 215-214, on Thursday. The bill will next go to the Senate, which has made clear that it plans to make changes.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.