Judge Blocks WH's Ending of Legal Protections for 1.1M Venezuelans, Haitians

A federal judge on Friday ruled against the Trump administration from ending temporary legal protections that have granted more than 1 million people from Haiti and Venezuela the right to live and work in the United States.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco for the plaintiffs means 600,000 Venezuelans whose temporary protections expired in April or whose protections were about to expire Wednesday have status to stay and work in the United States.

Chen said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s actions in terminating and vacating three extensions granted by the previous administration exceeded her statutory authority and were arbitrary and capricious.

Temporary Protected Status is a designation that can be granted by the Homeland Security secretary to people in the United States, if conditions in their homelands are deemed unsafe for return due to a natural disaster, political instability or other dangerous conditions.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

DHS officials have said in public statements and Federal Register notices that the program was meant to be temporary and that conditions in both countries had improved enough to phase it out.

Immigrant advocacy groups and humanitarian organizations have disputed that assessment, warning that Venezuela remained mired in political and economic collapse and Haiti in chronic violence and instability.

