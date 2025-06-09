Homan: 'Not Biting' on Newsom's Arrest Challenge

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, said he's "not biting" after California Gov. Gavin Newsom challenged Homan to "arrest me" as Los Angeles burns during immigration protests.

“Come after me. Arrest me. Let's just get it over with, tough guy,” Newsom, a Democrat, said Sunday on NBC News.

But Homan also doubled down on his vow to arrest Newsom or any Democrat leaders who "cross the line" in obstructing or assaulting federal law enforcement in their pursuit of defending American streets and enforcing immigration law.

"They have a right to protest; they have the First Amendment rights, but they can't cross that line," Homan told NBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday. "They can't cross that line of putting their hands on officers. They can't cross the line and knowingly concealing an illegal alien, because they're all federal crimes. They're all there in statute, and they will be prosecuted."

Homan called out NBC's activist liberal media attempt to conflate that above position into alleging President Donald Trump's border czar was willing to arrest Democrat leaders like Newsom or maligned Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for merely objecting in federal policy.

"When he asked the question does that include Mayor Bass, Gov. Newsom, I was clear they haven't crossed the line, but they're not above the law, either: If they commit a crime, they certainly will ask for prosecution," Homan said. "That's what was happening."

Homan called out NBC for attempting to bait him like Newsom, too, with selective editing to smear him and the Trump administration.

"I'm not biting on that," Homan said. "The NBC report, that interviewed me: Very dishonest. "We did a 20-minute interview, and he cut out a little clip. It makes me and takes my words out of context."

Homan rejected the "Morning Joe" host for continuing to spew a fake news narrative for political agenda against the White House's goal of enforcing legal immigration and keeping the Los Angeles streets safe from criminal aliens and violent rioters.

"I never threatened to arrest Gov. Newsom, so I'm not biting off in that," Homan reiterated to the NBC host. "It's just that reporter's dishonest. And let them play the whole 20-minute interview, and you'll see a whole different discussion that we had."