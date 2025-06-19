Florida AG Floats 'Alligator Alcatraz' to House Illegals

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said undocumented immigrants should be sent deep into the Everglades, or what he calls "alligator Alcatraz."

The "virtually abandoned airport facility right in the middle of the Everglades" would have the capacity to "house as many as 1,000 criminal aliens," Uthmeier said in a video sharing his offer with the White House.

"Florida's been leading on immigration enforcement, supporting the Trump administration and ICE's efforts to detain and deport criminal aliens," he said.

"The government tasked state leaders to identify places for new temporary detention facilities. I think this is the best one. As I call it, 'alligator Alcatraz'," he added.

The 30-square mile site offers an "efficient, low-cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don't need to invest that much in the perimeter," which has alligators and pythons "waiting" for anyone who escapes, said Uthmeier.

"Alligator Alcatraz, we're ready to go," he declared.