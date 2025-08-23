Illegal Migrant Detentions Rise 50% Under Trump Admin.

The number of illegal immigrants being in held in federal detention centers has risen 50% since President Donald Trump took office in January, Axios reported on Saturday.

Government data shows a record 60,000 illegal immigrants are now being held in long-term detention facilities, a substantial increase from the roughly 39,000 detained at the end of the Biden administration. That figure does not include detainees in the new facilities such as "Alligator Alcatraz," the renovated detention center for migrants located within the Florida Everglades which has come under fire from many on the political left.

"It's evident that the numbers being published by ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] about people held in long-term residential facilities is severely undercounting the number of people who are in ICE custody at any given moment," Amelia Dagen, a staff attorney at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights told the outlet.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was undeterred Friday after U.S. District Judge Kathleen William ruled "Alligator Alcatraz" must be shut down citing environmental concerns. The Florida holding facility has also come under fire from detainees who have spoken out about the facilities' poor conditions.

Over the past two months the Trump administration has ramped up their efforts to drastically increase the number of detention facilities to house the thousands of illegal migrants detained by ICE officers.

In June, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Indiana's Camp Atterbury and New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be used to temporarily house illegal immigrants prior to their deportation. Camp Atterbury, located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, is a 34,000-acre federally owned facility that is licensed to and operated by the Indiana National Guard. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is located 18 miles south of Trenton, has roughly 42,000 acres, and includes units from all of the armed forces branches. Both camps will be "soft-sided holding facilities," similar to those at "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida with tent-like walls and fencing inside to surround the beds.

The Trump administration announced in July it has awarded a $1.2 billion contract to a Virginia-based company to build the country's largest illegal immigrant detention center in Texas. The federal government will be able to house 5,000 illegal migrants at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, to support the administration's widespread crack down on immigration violations.