×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: immigration | crisis | kamala | harris | busload | migrants

Report: Busload of Migrants Arrives Near VP Harris' Home

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 10:39 PM EDT

A busload of migrants arrived near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's "border czar," on Saturday.

Washington journalist Christian Flores tweeted Saturday: "A bus bringing migrants from Texas just arrived at the Naval Observatory near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence. Busing has started back up since Title 42 expired, this time on Mother's Day. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also sent busloads of migrants Christmas Eve."

The report came after Title 42, a policy invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for the rapid deportation of illegal immigrants because of health concerns, expired on Thursday.

In 2021, the Biden administration put Harris in charge of leading diplomatic talks to tackle "root causes" of the immigration crisis. Republicans dubbed her the "border czar," a title the White House has rejected.

CBS News reported Thursday the policy ended with nearly 60,000 migrants waiting at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A busload of migrants arrived near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's "border czar," on Saturday.
immigration, crisis, kamala, harris, busload, migrants
151
2023-39-14
Sunday, 14 May 2023 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved