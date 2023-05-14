Report: Busload of Migrants Arrives Near VP Harris' Home

A busload of migrants arrived near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's "border czar," on Saturday.

Washington journalist Christian Flores tweeted Saturday: "A bus bringing migrants from Texas just arrived at the Naval Observatory near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence. Busing has started back up since Title 42 expired, this time on Mother's Day. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also sent busloads of migrants Christmas Eve."

The report came after Title 42, a policy invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for the rapid deportation of illegal immigrants because of health concerns, expired on Thursday.

In 2021, the Biden administration put Harris in charge of leading diplomatic talks to tackle "root causes" of the immigration crisis. Republicans dubbed her the "border czar," a title the White House has rejected.

CBS News reported Thursday the policy ended with nearly 60,000 migrants waiting at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas.