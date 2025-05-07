Survey: 70 Percent Say Trump Immigration Policy Will Impact Business

A full 7 in 10 business executives are anticipating the illegal immigration crackdown by the Trump administration will impact their businesses over the next year, according to a new survey released Wednesday by Littler.

The employers polled said they foresee the renewed enforcement by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security to have a "significant or moderate" impact on their business over the next year. About 30% disagreed, saying it would have no impact.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has made illegal immigration and its deleterious impact on society a key issue of his administration, promising to conduct mass deportations of illegal immigrants and crack down on those immigrants exploiting student visas for political purposes.

"This year's survey data shows that employers are closely tracking the news headlines, while also feeling the pressure as regulatory uncertainty in numerous areas continues to build," Littler's Workplace Policy Institute co-chair, James A. Paretti Jr., said in a statement.

"Though it may be some time before the dust settles, employers would be wise to actively revisit their policies and make strategic adjustments based on where this new regulatory regime is likely to be headed in the months and years to come," Paretti added.

When asked about staffing challenges, 6% of respondents said they were concerned the Trump administration policies would have on their business while 20% were moderately concerned, followed by 32% slightly concerned while 42% were not concerned at all.

The survey noted that employers might be underestimating the impact the Trump administration will have on legal immigration saying the hardline approach may affect employers efforts to bring in high skilled employees on work visas.

The Littler survey was conducted from late February to mid-March among 349 business leaders. A margin of error was not provided.