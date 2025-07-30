Homan: Trump Immigration Rating Dipped on False Reporting

President Donald Trump's approval rating on immigration has dipped because of "false media" reporting, says border czar Tom Homan.

"The false media stories, like I just said, that most people in [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention aren't criminals. Wrong. A majority is criminal. I see the numbers every day, but now the media is saying, 'Well, they're not criminal enough,' " Homan told the Washington Examiner.

"The bottom line is, I looked it up, 70% of everybody we arrested has a criminal history, and I told you, the other 30% are national security threats," he added.

"Most national security threats don't have a criminal history. They're lying low. A lot of gang members don't have criminal histories. And the others, the non-criminals, everybody arrested in the country illegally, that's not OK. It's not OK to be in this country illegally."

According to Real Clear Politics, 51.8% disapprove of the way Trump is handling immigration, compared with 45.2% who approve.

A Reuters poll released Tuesday showed Trump's approval rating dropped one percentage point to 40%, the lowest level of his second term in office, as Americans remained concerned about his handling of the economy and immigration.

The three-day poll, which closed on Monday, surveyed 1,023 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. It showed a nation deeply polarized over Trump, with 83% of Republicans and just 3% of Democrats approving of his performance. About one-third of independents approved.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.