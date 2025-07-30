WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: immigration | approval | trump | homan

Homan: Trump Immigration Rating Dipped on False Reporting

By    |   Wednesday, 30 July 2025 03:51 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's approval rating on immigration has dipped because of "false media" reporting, says border czar Tom Homan.

"The false media stories, like I just said, that most people in [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention aren't criminals. Wrong. A majority is criminal. I see the numbers every day, but now the media is saying, 'Well, they're not criminal enough,' " Homan told the Washington Examiner.

"The bottom line is, I looked it up, 70% of everybody we arrested has a criminal history, and I told you, the other 30% are national security threats," he added.

"Most national security threats don't have a criminal history. They're lying low. A lot of gang members don't have criminal histories. And the others, the non-criminals, everybody arrested in the country illegally, that's not OK. It's not OK to be in this country illegally."

According to Real Clear Politics, 51.8% disapprove of the way Trump is handling immigration, compared with 45.2% who approve.

A Reuters poll released Tuesday showed Trump's approval rating dropped one percentage point to 40%, the lowest level of his second term in office, as Americans remained concerned about his handling of the economy and immigration.

The three-day poll, which closed on Monday, surveyed 1,023 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. It showed a nation deeply polarized over Trump, with 83% of Republicans and just 3% of Democrats approving of his performance. About one-third of independents approved.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

