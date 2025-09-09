US Offered El Salvador $4.7M to Take Venezuelans In

The Trump administration offered El Salvador $4.7 million earlier this year to detain deported Venezuelan migrants, but stipulated that the funds could not be used in ways that conflicted with President Donald Trump's policies on immigration, diversity, or abortion, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

A newly disclosed copy of the March agreement obtained by the outlet was released late Monday as part of a court battle over the administration's plan to transfer people arrested in the U.S. to El Salvador's prisons, including the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT.

The deportation of roughly 250 Venezuelan illegal immigrants from the U.S. to El Salvador made national headlines, with the administration accusing many of being part of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, one of the groups involved in the case, said in a statement that the agreement revealed the administration failed to take meaningful steps to protect people sent to CECOT "from torture, indefinite confinement, or other abuses, while it went to lengths to ensure that the funds the U.S. provided to El Salvador not be used to provide reproductive health care or to assist asylum seekers in accessing resources and counsel."

In July, El Salvador returned the Venezuelans to their home country in a three-way prison swap. The Venezuelan government has used the detaining of Americans and others as a negotiating tactic with the Trump administration.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele commended the diplomatic efforts of all three countries.

"Today, we have handed over all the Venezuelan nationals detained in our country, accused of being part of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TDA). Many of them face multiple charges of murder, robbery, rape, and other serious crimes," he wrote on X in July.