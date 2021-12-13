Mother, Daughter Killed in Texas By Immigrant Smuggler Fleeing Police

An alleged illegal immigrant smuggler trying to evade police killed a mother and a daughter when his vehicle crashed into their car in the border town of Mission, Texas, over the weekend, Townhall reported on Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, which assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents during the chase after the alleged smuggler, announced that the two fatalities - the 59-year-old mother and the 22-year-old daughter - were both U.S. citizens.

In addition, during the crash, some of the six people that the driver was smuggling were injured, with one of the passengers flying through the windshield on impact.

Fox News reported that the accident occurred when the driver ran a stop sign while fleeing from police and T-boned the car of the victims.

The alleged smuggler, who is 18 years old and also an American citizen, faces charges of felony evading and human smuggling. Authorities are planning additional for the deaths of the mother and daughter.