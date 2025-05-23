Woman in US Illegally Got $400K in Federal Benefits

An illegal immigrant living in the U.S. under a stolen identity received roughly $400,000 in rental assistance, Social Security, and food stamps over a 20-year period, according to the Department of Justice.

Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez, a 59-year-old Colombian living in Boston, also voted in the last presidential election and obtained a Real ID.

She was charged Thursday with false representation of a Social Security number, making a false statement in an application for a United States passport, aggravated identity theft, receiving stolen government money or property, fraudulent voter registration, and fraudulent voting.

She has been in custody since February.

"For more than 20 years, this defendant is alleged to have built an entire life on the foundation of a stolen identity – including illegally voting in our presidential election and collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits intended for Americans in need," said U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley.

"The right to vote is one of the many privileges of being a U.S. citizen. Government-funded programs for those in need are intended to be safety nets for those living in our country lawfully – not support an illegal alien without a right to be here."