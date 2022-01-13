×
Illinois School Permitting 'After School Satan Club'

Illinois School Permitting 'After School Satan Club'

(Fewerton/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 13 January 2022 09:05 PM

An Illinois school district is responding to outrage about an "After School Satan Club" flyer circulating for a meeting, saying it will not "discriminate against any groups."

The group, sponsored by the Satanic Temple, was set to meet at Jane Addams Elementary in Moline, and the flyer advertised for first through fifth graders, Illinois' KWQC-6 reported Thursday.

The flyer says the club's activities ''will include science projects, puzzles, games, arts and crafts projects, and nature activities.'' One parent of a student included an image of the flyer in a Facebook post, which prompted a number of incredulous responses, Fox2Now reported,

"The Moline-Coal Valley School District understands that there is concern and confusion over an upcoming after-school club at Jane Addams elementary," the school wrote in a statement to KWQC.

"The Moline-Coal Valley School District and Board of Education have policies and administrative procedures in place which allow for community use of its publicly funded facilities outside the school day.

"The district does not discriminate against any groups who wish to rent our facilities, including religious-affiliated groups. Religiously affiliated groups are among those allowed to rent our facilities for a fee.

"The district has, in the past, approved these types of groups, one example being the Good News Club, which is an after-school child evangelism fellowship group. Flyers and promotional materials for these types of groups are approved for lobby posting or display only, and not for mass distribution.

"Students or parents are then able to pick up the flyer from the lobby, if they so choose, which is aligned to District policy. Please note that the district must provide equal access to all groups and that students need parental permission to attend any after-school event. Our focus remains on student safety and student achievement."

The district is in northwestern Illinois near the Iowa state line.

An Illinois school district is responding to outrage about an "After School Satan Club" flyer circulating for a meeting, saying it will not "discriminate against any groups."
