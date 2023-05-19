×
Tags: illinois | firearms | gun rights | second amendment | j.b. pritzker

Illinois Prepares to Raise Gun Industry Liability

Friday, 19 May 2023 07:58 PM EDT

Democrat lawmakers in Illinois approved legislation on Thursday that increases the legal risk for firearms manufacturers and sellers, including the prohibition of marketing to minors.

House Bill 218, spearheaded by Democrat Attorney General Kwame Raoul and recently passing the General Assembly, now heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a fellow Democrat who recently confirmed he would sign it.

"Gun violence is a public health epidemic, and those who encourage unlawful use of a firearm or target sales of firearms to minors worsen the scourge of gun violence in our communities," Pritzker stated, according to WMBD Radio.

"This legislation finally protects Illinoisans from predatory actions by the firearms industry," he continued, noting that it would also "clarify the attorney general's ability to hold reckless manufacturers and advertisers accountable for their actions."

The legislation clarifies Illinois' position on the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which exempts gun makers from being sued for injuries caused by criminal misuse.

However, the 2005 law also provides exceptions — specifically, that it cannot market to anyone under 18 years old. Senate President Don Harmon, a Democrat from Oak Park, said the bill helps clarify that.

"If you think it is far-fetched," Harmon said of gun makers advertising to children, "I'm looking at an ad from 'Wee 1 Tactical,' with cartoon characters marketing the 'JR-15,' and [the ad] encourages you to 'get 'em one like yours — smaller, safer, lighter.'"

Despite the senate president's claims, Wee 1 Tactical's website has required individuals to provide their date of birth before entering since at least this week and likely prior.

The legislation's approval comes after the Supreme Court refused to block Illinois' assault weapons ban on Wednesday — a shocking result given the bench's recent conservative rulings.

Friday, 19 May 2023 07:58 PM
