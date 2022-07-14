Illinois AG Warns of Scammers Targeting Survivors of Highland Park Shooting

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Wednesday warned of scammers targeting survivors of the July Fourth Highland Park mass shooting, reports The Daily Herald.

"As victims of a violent crime — including those affected by the horrific shooting in Highland Park — attempt to recover from trauma, they should not have to sort through misinformation or potential scams relating to programs that may provide assistance in a time of need," Raoul wrote in a statement.

"I am reminding all Illinois residents to exercise caution, and utilize free information and resources available through the Attorney General's office to avoid being defrauded by those seeking to take advantage of the gun violence plaguing too many of our communities."

Raoul said many of the calls came from people asking for money in exchange for assisting victims with the state's Crime Victims Compensation Program, which provides financial reimbursement to eligible victims of violent crime for certain expenses, including burials and funerals, counseling, medical bills and lost wages.

"Many of the callers misrepresent the program's eligibility requirements and covered expenses," the statement said.

Raoul also warned anyone seeking to donate to victims to ensure their money is going to the right people.

Prosecutors charged Robert E. Crimo, 21, last Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail. More than 30 people were injured during the attack and seven died.