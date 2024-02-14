Migrant Who Attacked NYPD Cops Arrested Again

An illegal migrant teenager accused of attacking New York City cops in Times Square last month was arrested again Tuesday for alleging robbing a Macy's in Queens.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, was one of four charged with robbery and petit larceny in a coordinated robbery alleged to "acting in concert" stealing clothes, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

A 27-year-old security guard was reportedly punched in the face, suffering minor injuries, when he stopped the would-be thieves, according to police.

Gomez-Izquiel was among a gang of illegal migrants in the country under the guise of being "asylum seekers" that attacked NYPD officers.

Four suspects were arrested in that case and released without bail, or charges. Maligned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has since reversed course and charged them in the beating of NYPD officers as opposed to seeking deportation.

The suspects reportedly used fake names to board a bus headed to California after being released. They were apprehended on immigration warrants by ICE agents at a Greyhound bus station in Phoenix.