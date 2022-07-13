Video Shows 'Hundreds' Crossing Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas

A mob of hundreds of migrants was shown in a Twitter video crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, as short-handed border officials are getting overwhelmed with illegal migration.

A Monday report showed nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in Texas in less than a week, including an estimated 10,000 in Eagle Pass, the Daily Mail reported.

"One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now," the reporter posting the video wrote on Twitter. "The line of people went so far into the trees it's hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water."

The past six months have been record-setting for illegal border crossings, as conservatives have long rebuked President Joe Biden's open border policies, including the talk of doing away with the Title 42 expulsions put in place by former President Donald Trump amid the COVID-19 health emergency.

While the data is showing a record, officials told the Daily Mail the number dramatically under counts the crossings because of those that evade detection on the under-staffed southern border.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has put Operation Lone Star in place to mobilize Texas law enforcement officials to do "the federal government's work" on securing the Texas-Mexico border, but the crisis remains untenable.

Abbott's latest move has been to authorize Texas law enforcement to arrest migrants in the state and have them returned to the southern border.

Biden "border czar" Vice President Kamala Harris attacked Abbott in a Sunday television interview for attempting to enforce unenforced federal border law.

"I would suggest that so-called leaders focus on solutions instead of attacks if they really are concerned about a problem, and that includes on the issue of immigration," Harris told CBS's "Face the Nation."

Harris also blamed Trump for a "badly broken" immigration system, while myriad Republicans are saying Trump's border enforcement policies having been unwound by Biden has caused the record-setting flood of illegal immigration.