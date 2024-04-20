Illegal Migrant Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor, Then Released

A Honduran national who had been living in the United States illegally was released into the community after he had been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor, ICE reported on Friday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement highlighting the capture of a 26-year-old male from Honduras and warned local communities on his lack of cooperation. While ICE was attempting to secure custody of the individual, the Hartford Correctional Facility ignored their detainer and released him back into the public.

"This is a disturbing example of how non-cooperative jurisdictions can pose a significant threat to communities in our region," said Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. "Despite the presence of an immigration detainer, local authorities released an alleged sexual predator onto the streets of a Connecticut neighborhood."

The Honduran national, who was not named, was arrested following an illegal entry into the U.S. near Rio Grande City, Texas, in August 2013. He was then released and assigned to a family in New Britain, Connecticut. On September 14, 2023, he was charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13. ICE then issued a detainer request on October 13, which was subsequently ignored by the Hartford authorities when he was released on February 1, 2024. He was apprehended by ICE on April 4, 2024.

Detainer requests are submitted when a suspected illegal immigrant is in custody at a state or local detention center. The detainers are lodged so that law enforcement agencies notify ICE in advance if they plan on releasing the suspect.

"ERO Boston stands ready to work with local jurisdictions to prioritize public safety throughout New England," Lyons statement concluded.

In 2008, Hartford declared itself a sanctuary city, meaning they will not assist ICE in handing over illegal immigrants into federal custody.