Tags: illegal immigration | dhs | migrants

Feds Paid Room Service, Laundry, for Illegals in Hotels

(Newsmax)

Sunday, 06 November 2022 05:58 PM EST

The Homeland Security Department put illegal immigrant families in hotels, guaranteeing five-start treatment with laundry service, mattress choices, and security, all on the taxpayers’ dime.

America First Legal, a conservative organization of former top Trump aides, obtained the documents through an open-records request, calling the accommodations for illegal immigrants “astounding.”

Migrants were given the option of meat at every meal, 24-hour access to drinks and snacks, babysitters, television programming in both English and Spanish, and their choice of mattress for bed.

The use of hotels was a part of the Biden administration's response to the surge of illegal immigrants overwhelming the southern border and Homeland Security’s resources in early 2021.

DHS housed migrant families in hotels while trying to process them. In 2021, the Washington Examiner reported the U.S. government was spending $352.64 a night on beds, food, medical and mental health services, laundry, and reactional activities for migrants.

Rent contracts of hotels in Texas and Arizona were said to be for 199 days or six months. A total of 1,239 beds were obtained for the anticipated 80,000 migrant surge. 

The initiative was part of an approximately $87 million contract ICE engaged with the San Antonion nonprofit Family Endeavors. Migrants were housed in Hilton Hotels, Best Western International, Choice Hotels and InterContinental Hotels Group.

Sunday, 06 November 2022 05:58 PM
