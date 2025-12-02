ICE-Busted Ill. Cop in US Illegally Back on Duty

An Illinois police officer arrested by ICE for being in the country illegally has been reinstated with back pay.

The Hanover Park Police Department announced Tuesday that Radule Bojovic, 25, a Montenegrin national, returned to duty Monday and will continue to serve while he awaits the outcome of his immigration case.

"Given that his bond was not contested and he remains authorized to work by the federal government, the Hanover Park Police Department determined that he may return to work," Hanover Park police said.

ICE arrested Bojovic on Oct. 15 for overstaying a tourist visa by more than a decade. He was released on Oct. 31 on a $2,500 bond. ICE said Bojovic overstayed a B-2 tourist visa that expired in March 2015.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blasted Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker, accusing him of turning a blind eye to lawlessness.

"Gov. Pritzker doesn't just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois communities," McLaughlin said in October. "He allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers. It's a felony for an alien to even possess a firearm, yet this so-called law enforcement officer was breaking the law every day."

However, Hanover Park officials maintain Bojovic was hired in January "in full compliance with federal and state law."

Authorities added that Bojovic passed both FBI and Illinois State Police background checks, and that a Jan. 5, 2024, ATF memo verified his immigration status allowing him to carry a firearm in the course of his duties.

Records show Bojovic was approved by the Hanover Park Police Pension Fund Board in January 2025, and was set to earn $78,955 a year, with total taxpayer costs estimated at more than $200,000.

Hanover Park is located about 35 miles west of Chicago.