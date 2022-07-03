×
Tags: ilhan omar | minnesota | somali concert

Ilhan Omar Booed at Minnesota Somali Concert

Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Sunday, 03 July 2022 10:28 PM EDT

Leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was booed at a Minneapolis concert on Saturday night.

During the concert, which had a predominantly Somali audience, some in the crowd told Omar to "go home" and "get the f*** out of here," according to the Daily Wire.

The concert, which was held at Minneapolis’s Target Center, was musician Suldaan Seeraar's first performance in North America.

As Omar was introduced with her husband on stage, the crowd started to boo loudly. As they continued to boo, some other performers on staged asked the crowd to stop. “OK, OK, OK, OK, OK, we don’t have all night,” Omar said during the booing.

The concert was apparently part of Somali Week in Minneapolis’s Somali community.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was booed at a Minneapolis concert on Saturday night.
ilhan omar, minnesota, somali concert
2022-28-03
Sunday, 03 July 2022 10:28 PM
