Ilhan Omar Booed at Minnesota Somali Concert

Leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was booed at a Minneapolis concert on Saturday night.

During the concert, which had a predominantly Somali audience, some in the crowd told Omar to "go home" and "get the f*** out of here," according to the Daily Wire.

The concert, which was held at Minneapolis’s Target Center, was musician Suldaan Seeraar's first performance in North America.

As Omar was introduced with her husband on stage, the crowd started to boo loudly. As they continued to boo, some other performers on staged asked the crowd to stop. “OK, OK, OK, OK, OK, we don’t have all night,” Omar said during the booing.

The concert was apparently part of Somali Week in Minneapolis’s Somali community.