Omar's Husband's Firm Deletes Officer Bios Amid Fraud Probe

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband's venture capital firm quietly scrubbed key officer details, including names tied to former Obama officials, as scrutiny grows over the family's skyrocketing wealth, The New York Post reported Saturday.

Omar's net worth reportedly surged to tens of millions within two years, coinciding with the emergence of a large fraud scheme in the Somali community in her district.

While nearly 90 individuals have been charged in connection with the alleged $9 billion scheme, including some with direct ties to Omar, she herself has not been charged.

Last month, a video resurfaced showing Omar at a restaurant linked to a scandal involving legislation that critics say enabled one of the largest pandemic-era frauds.

Omar, a Somali-born member of Congress, introduced the MEALS Act during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, a measure critics say reduced oversight of children's meal programs during the pandemic.

Critics allege the reduced oversight enabled fraudsters to falsely claim they served millions of meals and collect government subsidies without verification.

After the scheme unfolded, Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, established Rose Lake Capital in 2022. The firm's reported value rapidly increased from nearly nothing in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million within a year, and it claims to manage $60 billion in assets.

Omar's net worth rose an eye-popping 3,500% in just two years, from about $205,000 in 2023 to nearly $30 million in 2025, according to financial disclosures.

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, offered an understated reaction to the revelations, telling the outlet, "There's a lot of strange things going on."

"She was basically broke when she came into office, and now she's worth perhaps up to $30 million ... she needs to come clean on these assets," he added.

Despite the massive reported returns, the company's listed address is merely a WeWork location in Washington, D.C., according to their LinkedIn page.

Between September and October, after federal prosecutors charged eight more individuals in the alleged welfare fraud scheme, Rose Lake Capital removed the names and biographies of its nine officers and advisers from its website.

Although none of the individuals were charged, those removed reportedly included several notable Democrats, such as lobbyist and former Obama ambassador Adam Ereli, former Sen. and ambassador Max Baucus, and other party-linked associates.

News of the scrubbed officer listings comes as another major fraud allegation has surfaced involving Minnesota-based Democrats.

In a video that has gained significant attention, independent journalist Nick Shirley and his team approached daycare workers in the Twin Cities area.

Shirley alleges the operations received substantial taxpayer funding, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, without sufficient legitimate business activity to warrant the financial support.