Man Charged After Spraying Rep. Omar With Vinegar

Anthony James Kazmierczak was charged Thursday with forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding, and intimidating a federal officer after allegedly spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., with a liquid later identified as apple cider vinegar.

Prosecutors said the incident was fueled by violent rhetoric. According to the criminal complaint, a witness told an FBI agent that Kazmierczak, 55, said in a phone call that "somebody should kill that bitch," referring to Omar.

Prosecutors also cited a social media post from Kazmierczak that shared an inflammatory political cartoon criticizing Omar's stance on defunding the police while noting federal funds were used for her security. Omar, 43, a Somali American lawmaker, was uninjured and resumed her town hall after being sprayed Tuesday night in Minneapolis. The charges against Kazmierczak reflect federal authorities' focus on threats and violent conduct against lawmakers, as political rhetoric and public frustration over corruption and policy disputes continue to roil Minnesota and national discourse. The spraying incident occurred during heightened political tension in Minnesota, where recent operations by federal immigration agents have sparked protests and criticism. An ICE officer and a U.S. Border Patrol agent this month were involved in separate shootings in Minneapolis that left two protesters dead, reigniting debate over immigration enforcement and public safety.