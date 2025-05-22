Ilhan Omar Condemns D.C. Museum Shooting After Criticism

On Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., condemned the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy employees outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., following widespread criticism over her initial refusal to comment, The Hill reported.

Omar issued a statement Thursday condemning the fatal shooting only after criticism mounted over her earlier silence on the incident.

"I am appalled by the deadly shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum last night. Holding the victims, their families, and loved ones in my thoughts and prayers," Omar posted on X. "Violence should have no place in our country," she added.

The statement came hours after Fox News aired a clip of Omar declining to comment when approached outside the Capitol on Thursday morning. Asked by an interviewer if she would respond to the attack, Omar said, "I'm going to go for now."

The incident sparked swift backlash from conservative commentators and Republican lawmakers. Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt expressed disbelief on-air, saying she was shocked Omar "didn't even say 'condolences for the family.'"

In light of Omar's snub, Nick Sortor, a right-leaning commentator, posted on X: "Ilhan Omar REFUSES to condemn the assassination of Israeli diplomats in DC last night Omar is an ISLAMIC TERRORlST who needs to be deported back to Somalia. NOT IN CONGRESS."

Omar, a Muslim and naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Somalia, has frequently faced criticism from Republican officials over her outspoken support for Palestine, especially amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, circulated a petition calling for Omar's deportation, alleging she has aided fellow immigrants unlawfully. Omar has vocally opposed President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and she previously signed a congressional letter in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and pro-Palestinian advocate detained by U.S. immigration officials.

Wednesday night's shooting took place as two Israeli Embassy employees exited the Capital Jewish Museum. Authorities identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, one of whom was an American citizen. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News reported that the suspect is in custody. Law enforcement officials said the attacker shouted "Free Palestine" while being apprehended and confirmed that the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. Officials described the assault as "targeted."

The fatal incident has intensified already tense political discourse surrounding U.S. policy in the Middle East, immigration, and the rise of antisemitic violence on American soil.