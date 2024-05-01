Rep. Omar Faces GOP Censure for 'Pro-Genocide' Comment

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is facing backlash for calling some Jewish students at Columbia University "pro-genocide" including a GOP-led motion to censure her, reported Axios.

Omar, during a visit to Columbia last week, was asked about antisemitic incidents on college campuses.

"I actually met a lot of Jewish students who are in the encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe," the Somali-American lawmaker said.

She added: "We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

Police have swept through other campuses across the U.S. over the last two weeks, leading to confrontations and more than 1,000 arrests nationwide. In rarer instances, university officials and protest leaders struck agreements to restrict the disruption to campus life and upcoming commencement ceremonies.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., called Omar's comments "wrong" and told Axios he was working on a measure to censure her.

"Folks can protest Israel, but don't blame Jewish-American students for Israel. That is by definition antisemitism," Bacon said, adding that "all students deserve [a] safe environment."

Jacklyn Rogers, a spokesman for Omar, told Axios the congresswoman "clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students."

"Attempts to misconstrue her words by drafting this baseless resolution are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large antiwar protests happening across our country and around the world," she added.