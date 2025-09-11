IDF Launches Yemen Strikes on Houthis After Drone Attacks

Israeli airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen killed at least 35 people on Wednesday, after the terror group had attacked Israel repeatedly in recent days.

"Several days ago we eliminated most of the members of the terrorist Houthi government. In response, the Houthis fired two days ago at the Ramon Airport," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This did not weaken our resolve – we struck them again today from the air, their terror facilities, their terror bases with a great number of terrorists, and other facilities as well. We will continue to strike. Whoever strikes us, whoever attacks us – we will reach them," he added.

A spokesman for the Houthis' health ministry stated that the strikes killed 35 and wounded a further 131 people.

According to the IDF, the strikes in the areas of Sanaa and Al Jawf targeted "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis' Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime for terrorist activity."

The military also noted the strikes were a response to the recent attacks by Houthi drones and ballistic missiles. The latest attack came Thursday morning, when a ballistic missile triggered alarm sirens in the Negev desert before being intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

The IDF said that the Houthis' Public Relations Department "is responsible for distributing and disseminating propaganda messages in the media, including speeches of the Houthi leader Abd al-Malik and the spokesman Yahya Saree's statements. During the war, the headquarters led the propaganda efforts and the terrorist regime's psychological terror."

The military camps that were struck were used to plan and carry out the attacks against Israel, but also "included operation and intelligence rooms."

"The Houthis terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime, in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and carry out terror activity against the global shipping and trade routes," the IDF said, vowing to continue to strike the Houthis and saying it "remains determined to continue removing any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, wherever it is required."

In response to the strikes, Houthi officials reiterated their commitment to continue attacking Israel, claiming this was done in support of Hamas in Gaza.

"The Zionist aggression against our country has failed, and all Zionists must remain alert, because the response is certainly coming. This aggression gives us an even greater opportunity to respond with full force," said Mahdi al-Mashat, the political leader of the Houthis and the group's second-highest overall official.

