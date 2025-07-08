IDF Eliminates Hamas Commander Who Raided Gas Station on Oct. 7

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday it eliminated the Hamas terrorist who led the Oct. 7, 2023, infiltration of a gas station near Kibbutz Magen.

Taha Abu Ayadeh, identified as a platoon commander in Hamas' elite Nukhba Force, was killed in a July 1 attack in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, according to the IDF.

He "infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre and led the infiltration of the gas station in Kibbutz Magen," the military stated. "In addition, throughout the war, Abu Ayadeh advanced and led numerous terrorist attacks, including several attacks in the last few weeks against IDF troops operating in the Khan Yunis area."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the brutal October 7th massacre," the army added.

Footage of the Oct. 7 infiltration showed two workers of the gas station rushing to hide as Abu Ayadeh's gunmen opened fire. The two civilians reportedly hid in a freezer for hours before being discovered by the IDF.

The Israeli military continues to target Hamas terrorists in Gaza amid intensifying American-led efforts to reach a ceasefire for hostages agreement.

Five Israel Defense Forces divisions are carrying out coordinated strikes and ground operations across the coastal enclave as part of "Operation Gideon's Chariots."

According to an IDF update on Monday, the 162nd Armored Division remains active in the northern sector, recently killing terrorists and destroying a "military" facility used for planning terrorist attacks.

At the same time, the 99th Reserve Infantry Division targeted and destroyed terror-related sites above and below ground. The 646th Brigade Combat Team attacked observation posts, "military" structures and anti-tank positions in the Beit Hanoun area of the northeastern Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The 98th Paratroopers Division continued operations in the Gaza City area, killing terrorists and striking dozens of terrorist infrastructures, including observation posts and gathering points used by armed groups.

The 143rd "Gaza" Division, a combined arms division, continued its campaign in the southern sector, destroying dozens of terrorism-related sites and several combat assets.

The 36th Armored Division is active in the Khan Yunis region in southern Gaza.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes throughout the Gaza Strip, targeting and destroying terrorists, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, "military" buildings and other terrorist infrastructure.

All operations are being conducted under the direction of the Southern Command, with intelligence support from the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The IAF attacked some 130 targets across the Gaza Strip over the weekend, including terrorist command and control centers, weapons storage sites and launchers, the IDF said on Sunday morning.

Since the resumption of ground operations following the expiration of a ceasefire on March 18, the IAF has struck more than 7,500 terrorist infrastructure sites in Gaza.

The IDF says it has operational control over approximately 65% of the territory.

On July 3, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Efie Defrin said that the military was nearing completion of its objectives for the current phase of the war and will soon present its proposed next steps to the political leadership.

"Since the beginning of ‘Operation Gideon's Chariots,' we have severed Hamas's control over wide areas of the Gaza Strip and undermined its governance. We are systematically and thoroughly dismantling the terrorist infrastructure, while maintaining a firm and stable hold on the ground," said Defrin.

"We are achieving long-term strategic gains and preventing Hamas from rebuilding its centers of power," he added.