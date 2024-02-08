Idaho Universities Triple Spending on DEI Programs

Idaho's public universities escalated expenditures to $6 million on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives since 2022, drawing attention to courses addressing concepts like "white fragility" and "toxic masculinity," a recent report reveals, reported the Daily Mail.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative think tank, reported a significant surge in DEI spending at Boise State University and three other state-funded institutions.

According to researchers Anna Miller and Scott Yenor, authors of the 25-page study, there are now 75 DEI administrators in these institutions, many commanding six-figure salaries. Leading the pack is Yolanda Bisbee, the chief diversity officer at the University of Idaho, who earns $170,706 annually for her expertise in "tribal relations."

"The DEI regime has been growing in Idaho's public universities," Miller and Yenor stated, decrying what they perceive as a "far-left ideology" that emphasizes victimized minorities and oppressive majorities.

They argue that DEI practices, including speech codes and race and gender quotas, can marginalize white students and should instead prioritize support for rural communities and veterans.

Critics condemn them as forms of reverse discrimination, particularly affecting straight, white men. Concerns also linger about the effectiveness of such programs, with some arguing they exacerbate divisions rather than foster unity.

National research by The Heritage Foundation indicates a growing presence of DEI staff compared to tenured professors, fueling apprehensions about an expanding sector perceived by some as mere "woke box-checking."

In response to this trend, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, recently signed legislation banning diversity training and inclusion programs in state institutions, joining a wave of similar measures proposed in at least 17 Republican-led states.

Democrats in nine states have introduced a minimum of 20 bills to mandate or advance DEI initiatives. Among those are efforts to overturn Florida's recent prohibition on DEI in higher education and proposals mandating DEI considerations within K-12 school curricula, according to NPR.

However, according to the IFF report, Idaho's universities appear undeterred by legislative opposition, with DEI spending nearly tripling since 2022. Boise State leads the pack, allocating $2.7 million annually to support a 34-member DEI team conducting workshops on topics like systemic racism and white privilege.

The University of Idaho boasts a 50-member DEI council, with a budget of $1.9 million dedicated to 28 full-time DEI staff, including Bisbee. The university has launched initiatives like a Black Lives Matter speaker series, drawing attention to "white fragility" and "critical race theory."

In contrast, according to the report, Idaho State University spends $841,113 on 11 DEI administrators, while Lewis Clark State College allocates just $290,121.

Miller and Yenor expressed skepticism about the universities' ability to self-correct, advocating for external intervention through legislation to redirect focus back to their core missions.

None of the universities responded to Daily Mail requests for comment.