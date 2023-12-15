University of Idaho Crime-Scene Demolition Sparks Controversy

The University of Idaho plans to demolish the house at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, where four undergrad students were fatally stabbed last year, denying potential jurors the opportunity to view the crime scene.

Scheduled to commence on Dec. 28, during winter break and less than a year after the suspect's arrest, the demolition decision has sparked criticism, according to Fox News.

University President Scott Green defended the move.

"It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there," he said. "While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue."

Critics argue that the six-bedroom house, located near the university's Greek Row and at the heart of student housing, should stand until jurors can see it.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is alleged to have entered the house on Nov. 13, 2022, killing four of the six people inside. The victims included 21-year-old best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen and house resident Xana Kernodle and her visiting boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20.

Experts argue that such visits provide a perspective not captured in photographs. Similar trials, such as O.J. Simpson's and Alex Murdaugh's, allowed jurors to visit the crime scenes.

Criminal justice professor Joseph Giacalone emphasized the importance of allowing the jury to visit the crime scene.

"I understand the school wants to 'move on,' but walking the jury through the crime scene when you have it is important to give them a perspective that photos just can't do," he said.

The University of Idaho, having received the property as a donation earlier this year, plans to replace the house with a memorial garden designed by UI architecture students, according to Chapin's family.

Retired NYPD sergeant Joseph Giacalone said the decision to demolish the house is a "terrible idea" and urged authorities to wait until legal proceedings end, according to Fox News Digital.

Defense attorney Edwina Elcox, who also represented Idaho's "cult mom" killer Lori Vallow Daybell, emphasized the importance of in-person visits to crime scene.

"Video and pictures can help, but may not accurately depict the scene in the way an in-person visit can do," Elcox said. "The house should be preserved until the trial concludes or Kohberger pleads guilty."

Investigations at the crime scene involved weeks of work, including the FBI's use of 3D mapping technology.

Goncalves' family expressed sorrow over the decision to tear down the building, calling Dec. 28 "a very sad day."

Kohberger's trial, initially scheduled for October, has been delayed as he focuses on challenging the indictment and DNA evidence.