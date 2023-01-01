×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: idaho | murder | gloves | college | psychology

Idaho Murder Suspect Stalked Victims 'for Weeks'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 01 January 2023 02:07 PM EST

The Idaho murder suspect, arrested in Pennsylvania, reportedly stalked his four victims "for weeks," according to a source close to investigators.

The alleged murderer, identified by police as Bryan Kohberger, 28, also wore gloves out in public, including trips to the supermarket, after the quadruple murder to avoid leaving fingerprints, the source told the Daily Mail.

"He's not stupid and has been very careful," the source said of Kohberger, who was a Ph.D. student in criminal justice and criminology. "A good friend of ours was one of the cops who has been following him the last couple days."

"He followed him into a Giant [local grocery store] and wore gloves the entire time."

Cell phone data showed the suspect and the victims had their cell phone locations matched up frequently over the course of weeks before the murders, according to the source.

"Not sure if they ever interacted – but his cell phone pings followed their every move for weeks," the source told the Mail.

Kohberger was a teaching assistant and Ph.D. student at Washington State University, driving the targeted white car to his parents home in Pennsylvania, drawing the attention of police who followed his movements.

Kohberger's school was just eight miles from the victim's homes, where three women and one man – Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were slaughtered with a "Rambo" knife in their sleep, according to reports.

Kohberger's lawyer said Saturday the suspect "looks forward to resolving these matters," according to the report.

Kohberger reportedly studied under noted forensic expert Dr. Katherine Ramsland, who is author of "How to Catch a Killer: Hunting and Capturing the World's Most Notorious Serial Killers" among many other criminal psychology books.

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Idaho murder suspect, arrested in Pennsylvania, reportedly stalked his four victims "for weeks," according to a source close to investigators.The alleged murderer, identified by police as Bryan Kohberger, 28, also wore gloves out in public, including trips to the...
idaho, murder, gloves, college, psychology
314
2023-07-01
Sunday, 01 January 2023 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved