Idaho Activist Bundy Released From Jail

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 01:48 PM EDT

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Bundy, who was arrested Friday night in Emmett, Idaho, was released from the Gem County Jail early Sunday. He posted bond at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a Gem County Sheriff's Office sergeant told the Statesman.

Bundy, an anti-government activist who ran for governor as an independent in 2022, was arrested at a fundraiser for his son's high school football team on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

A video of the arrest was included in a post to Bundy's official X social media account early Saturday morning.

A warrant was issued in April after Bundy violated an order not to harass or intimidate witnesses in a civil lawsuit filed against him by the St. Luke's Health System, the Statesman reported.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office sergeant told the Statesman that Bundy likely will appear in a Ada County court within two weeks.

The sheriff's office did not respond immediately to a Statesman inquiry about Bundy's potential court date.

In last year's election, Bundy finished third — behind winning incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little and Democrat Stephen Heidt — but earned about 17% of the vote with more than 100,000 votes.

The Statesman reported that members of Bundy's People's Rights Network on Saturday morning issued a "call to action" to supporters to show up outside the Gem County Sheriff's Office, adjacent to the jail.

After Bundy's arrest, some people either called the jail to discuss the activist's status or showed up in person, another Gem County sheriff's sergeant said.

"I do have individuals outside. What they are here for, I can't make assumptions," the sergeant told the Statesman.

Bundy gained national attention when he led a group of armed activists in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge to protest the federal control of public lands in 2016. He was arrested and later acquitted of all federal charges.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
