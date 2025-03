Five Chinese nationals are serving federal prison sentences after stealing the identification of hundreds of California residents.



Federal prosecutors describe the ID theft operation as a "complex scheme" that used stolen IDs to defraud domestic retailers.



Federal agents arrested six men last year in connection with the crime spree. One has already been sentenced to 50 months in prison. Another is still awaiting sentencing. The other four were ordered to serve prison sentences of between 12 and 42 months.



Government investigators said the gang stole personal ID information, including Social Security numbers. That information was used to set up accounts at retailers including Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Williams-Sonoma, Dillard’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue.



The theft total is estimated to be $1.2 million. Investigators say there's every reason to believe more people and retailers were hit. The State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service is working with the Department of Justice on the case and has a hotline set up for anyone to report suspicious account activity.

Jim Mishler ✉ Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.