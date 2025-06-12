ICE Agents Deployed to Secure Soccer Tourney in Miami

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be deployed at the FIFA Club World Cup beginning Saturday in Miami, marking a significant federal presence at the high-profile soccer event and raising concerns about potential impacts on attendance, Newsweek reported.

The Trump administration, intensifying its immigration enforcement strategy, confirmed through a now-deleted social media post by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that officers will be actively involved in event security.

"Let the games begin! The first FIFA Club World Cup games start on June 14 in Miami. ... CBP will be suited and booted and ready to provide security for the first round of games," the deleted CBP post read, according to Newsweek.

The CBP deployment is part of a broader Trump administration campaign aimed at escalating immigration enforcement, including expanded ICE authority to conduct arrests in previously protected locations such as schools, hospitals, and churches.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup 25 is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl," a CBP spokesperson told Newsweek. "Our mission remains unchanged."

ICE separately warned game attendees to carry proof of legal immigration status, according to NBC 6 South Florida. The TV station reported that the advisory has heightened fears among immigrants, potentially dissuading them from attending.

Thomas Kennedy, a representative of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, described CBP's post as "a bit cryptic; it's sort of alluding that people should have their paperwork in order to attend the games."

He added that it may deter potential spectators from attending "because of just sheer intimidation."

CBP personnel regularly provide security support at major sporting events, aiming to identify and respond to possible threats or crimes. The agency's Air and Marine Operations unit will enforce temporary flight restrictions around the stadium.

Amid heightened immigration scrutiny at the tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino maintained that security remains paramount.

"No, I don't have any concerns about anything in the sense that we are very attentive on any security question. Of course, the most important [thing] for us is to guarantee security for all the fans who come to the games. This is our priority," he told reporters.

Despite reassurances from organizers, the presence of ICE agents underscores the administration's strong immigration stance, which includes Trump's pledge to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

The FIFA Club World Cup opens at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.