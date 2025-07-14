'View' Host: Violence on ICE a 'Reckoning' for Masking

The left is apparently fully understanding of the safety problems of masking, albeit with a caveat that they are now suggesting it gives people, including illegal criminal migrants, justification for violence against law enforcement officials.

"So, in my world, you mask yourself because you don't want to be seen," Sunny Hostin, a New York-based, liberal co-host of ABC's "The View" said Friday.

"You mask yourself because you don't want to be seen, there will be a reckoning for some of the actions that law enforcement — actual law enforcement — have done."

Hostin did not mention a reckoning for violent criminal illegal migrants, or those violently attacking and doxing federal law enforcement that led to the masking to protect the officers and their families, though.

While the left is fomenting violence on federal law enforcement like it is 2020 again, President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan is standing up against the violence and saying "bring it," in a full-throated defense of law enforcement's use of force against violent criminal illegal migrants.

Homan had bold and pointed responses to an anti-ICE protester during his Turning Point USA speech Saturday, then added calls for all leftist protesters in the same vein.

"You want some? Come get some," Homan told the Turning Point USA crowd, the New York Post reported, after being heckled by a protester. "I'm tired of it for the men and women of ICE. I deserve your respect.

"They're the finest 1% this country has. And Tom Homan isn't going anywhere. Tom Homan isn't shutting up."

The violent anti-border security rhetoric from the left has inspired potential terror attacks on ICE and CBP officials, including a man that was shot and killed in a shootout in Texas earlier last week.