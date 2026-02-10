ICE to Release Minnesota Bodycam Images

The Trump administration said it is committed to releasing immigration enforcement bodycam images from agents on duty in Minnesota.

The New York Post reported that Todd Lyons, Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director, made the commitment in testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

"That's one thing that I'm committed to, is full transparency, and I fully welcome body cameras," Lyons said.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said the decision will boost public trust.

"Everyone assumes this body camera footage is bad footage," he said. "In so many cases, it's the exact opposite."

An order requiring all federal law enforcement personnel in Minnesota's Twin Cities region to wear bodycams comes as agents have "nothing to hide" during the surge operation there, according to Trump administration border czar Tom Homan.

Homan said during a media briefing Wednesday that the issue had been raised by ICE personnel, who said that "some officers and agents had them, some didn't."

"That inconsistency was unacceptable," he said.

Homan said he reviewed the issue with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who approved the decision.

Homan said Americans "seek and deserve professional and trustworthy law enforcement."

Homan noted that $20 million included in a recent federal expenditures bill will cover most of the cost to increase the use of bodycams.

"Any misconduct [by agents] will not be tolerated and will be swiftly addressed," he said.

In addition to prioritizing bodycam use in the Minneapolis area, Homan said the administration plans to expand bodycam use by agents nationwide.