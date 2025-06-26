ICE Director: Americans Should Feel Safe on July 4

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons says Americans should feel safe on July 4 following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"The American public should feel safe going to any one of these large fireworks celebrations, for instance, because DHS has worked with local and state partners for days, weeks, and months leading up to ensure that we have all the most current threat intelligence," Lyons told NewsNation on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials have said there are no specific, credible threats currently, though they are on guard ahead of the holiday.

"We would be foolish to assume that they're not plotting revenge even if we can't see it right now. It will come, and we need to maintain vigilance because if we don't, they will use the element of surprise to their advantage and cause harm," Elizabeth Neumann, a former Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, told ABC News.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last week threatened in a speech that his country will seek revenge that will have "everlasting consequences." He also accused the United States of committing "dangerous, lawless, and criminal behavior."

"In accordance with the U.N. Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people," Araghchi said.