ICE Files Detainer on Illegal Alien Arrested in Stabbing

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an arrest detainer against a Mexican national accused of attempting to kill his former girlfriend in Charlotte, North Carolina, urging local officials not to release him from custody without notifying federal authorities.

ICE officials said the detainer was filed last week after Jamie Iram Gamez Cadena was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing.

According to ICE, Gamez Cadena repeatedly stabbed the woman that same day.

An ICE detainer is a request asking local law enforcement agencies to hold a person for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release so federal immigration officers can take custody. ICE said the detainer was issued to prevent Gamez Cadena from being released in Charlotte.

"Sanctuary politicians repeatedly place dangerous monsters like this above the safety of American citizens," said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, in a statement.

"We are calling on North Carolina politicians to commit to not releasing this attempted murderer from jail back into American communities."

McLaughlin criticized what she described as a pattern of not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement in the state.

"Unfortunately, the state of North Carolina has a history of refusing to cooperate with ICE and releasing criminals back onto our streets to create more victims," she said.

Gamez Cadena is in the United States illegally after overstaying a B-2 tourist visa, which typically allows short-term visits for tourism or business. The agency did not specify when the visa was issued or when it expired.

He has not yet been charged with attempted murder, and authorities emphasized that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Details of the woman's condition and the specifics of the attack have not been released.

ICE has increasingly used high-profile violent crime cases to renew calls for greater cooperation from state and local governments, particularly in jurisdictions with policies limiting compliance with federal immigration enforcement.

Critics of such policies argue that they allow dangerous offenders to return to communities. Supporters maintain that the policies build trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement.

ICE officials said they are seeking custody of Gamez Cadena once local proceedings allow, reiterating their call for North Carolina officials to honor the detainer and notify federal agents before any potential release.