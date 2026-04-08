Migrant Shot After Allegedly Using Car Against ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California were involved in the shooting of an illegal migrant and alleged gang member, who had "weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over," according to agency director Todd Lyons.

In a statement posted on X, Lyons said ICE officers were conducting a targeted stop Tuesday in Patterson, California, to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, whom authorities identified as an illegal immigrant and alleged member of the 18th Street gang wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder.

"As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over," Lyons said. "Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public."

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, and the FBI has launched an investigation into the incident, which remains ongoing.

KCRA-TV reported that the man was in critical condition at the hospital.

Multiple reports said the confrontation unfolded near Interstate 5, where officers attempted to box in the vehicle before the situation escalated.

Dashcam footage shared by KCRA appears to show the suspect's vehicle reversing and then accelerating forward, with at least one officer forced to move quickly to avoid being struck, The Hill and CNN reported.

Federal officials maintain the use of force was justified given the threat to officers' lives, pointing to what they describe as a growing pattern of violence targeting immigration agents.

Department of Homeland Security officials have cited a rise in vehicle-related attacks on federal officers in recent years.

However, the suspect's attorney has disputed the government's account, claiming the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The attorney described Mendoza Hernandez as a "loving father" and said he may have panicked and attempted to flee rather than intentionally targeting officers, The Hill reported.

Family members have also denied that he is affiliated with a gang, contradicting federal authorities' claims. The suspect remains hospitalized, with reports indicating he is in stable condition, CNN reported.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office posted on X that the state was briefed and expects federal authorities to coordinate with local officials as the investigation proceeds.

Despite the competing narratives, supporters of strong immigration enforcement argue the case highlights the dangerous conditions ICE agents face in carrying out targeted operations against individuals with alleged criminal ties.

They say officers are often forced to make split-second decisions in high-risk situations, particularly when suspects attempt to evade arrest or use vehicles as weapons.

The FBI's involvement signals that a full review of the incident will take place, including an examination of body camera footage, dashcam video, and witness accounts.