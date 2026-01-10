Anti-ICE Mob Takes Protest Inside Minneapolis Hotels

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Friday night to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the city, focusing their actions on hotels believed to be housing federal officers.

The demonstration began at the Canopy by Hilton hotel around 8 p.m., where protesters believed ICE officers were staying; participants later acknowledged they were not entirely certain it was the correct location.

The crowd then moved to the Depot Renaissance Hotel on South 3rd Avenue, where police reported property damage by members of the crowd.

The protests erupted in response to the shooting death of 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a federal immigration enforcement operation earlier this week.

Federal officials have said Good attempted to flee and struck an officer with her vehicle before she was shot, a characterization that city leaders and eyewitnesses have disputed. The incident has sparked significant local outrage and wider national debate over ICE’s role and use of force.

Many in the crowd were outraged about Good’s death and broader federal immigration operations in Minneapolis. Demonstrators entered the hotel, blowing whistles and banging on drums while chanting "f**k ICE: and waving signs calling for the agency to "GET THE F**K OUT OF MN," according to reports.

"They need to get the hell out of our city," a pink-haired protester, 27, told the Daily Mail. "I don’t know for sure they are here but we will do whatever it takes to keep Minneapolis safe."

Another demonstrator, a 31-year-old software developer named Erik, said: "They are only fanning the flames. It sucks for the people inside but these corporations need to get the message. These hotels are hosting ICE and we want them out."

By the end of the night, over a dozen people had been arrested following confrontations with police, according to authorities.