Homan to ICE Protesters: 'You Want Some? Come Get Some'

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan had bold and pointed responses to an anti-ICE protester during his Turning Point USA speech Saturday, then added calls for all leftist protesters in the same vein.

"You want some? Come get some," Homan told the Turning Point USA crowd, the New York Post reported, after being heckled by a protester. "I'm tired of it for the men and women of ICE. I deserve your respect.

"They're the finest 1% this country has. And Tom Homan isn't going anywhere. Tom Homan isn't shutting up."

The heckler that touched him off was carrying a would-be wanted poster bearing the border czar's picture, shouting to Homan, as shown in social media video: "Are you an MS-13 member?"

Amid a chorus of boos from the young conservatives conference, Homan responded with his patented fiery style.

"That's OK, no, no, no – I've got a question for you: Why don't you come up here and hand me that picture?" Homan said to the man as he was escorted out of the conference room by security.

"Bring it! Bring it!"

A smiling Homan, reveling in the hate, starting a "USA! USA!" chant, and continued to blast the protester as a mentally unstable person who lacked the intestinal fortitude to serve law and order in America.

"They've got morons like this all over the country," Homan continued. "This guy wouldn't know what it's like to serve this nation. This guy ain't got the balls to be an ICE officer. He hasn't got the balls to be a Border Patrol agent.

"This guy lives in his mother's basement. The only thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring.

"Get out of here, you loser."

As he was escorted out carrying the poster and recording his ejection, Homan continued with his tough talk.

"If you're such a bada**, meet me off stage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds," Homan said to a loud chorus of cheers.

"I guarantee you this guy sits down to pee – guaranteed."

While leftists might consider some of Homan's remarks hate speech, he said the hate is aimed at him and the federal law enforcement officers and not coming from him.

"Such hate against the men and women of ICE and in the Border Patrol," Homan lamented, fighting fire with fire.

"Sometimes, I'm harsh. But if I offend anybody here tonight, I don’t give a sh*t."

The violent anti-border security rhetoric from the left has inspired potential terror attacks on ICE and CBP officials, including a man that was shot and killed in a shootout in Texas earlier this week.