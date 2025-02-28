WATCH TV LIVE

Local Police Agencies Nationwide Signing up to Help ICE

By    |   Friday, 28 February 2025 05:31 PM EST

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is receiving help from state and local police agencies throughout America. ICE reports on its website it has signed close to 300 cooperative agreements with communities across the country.

Among the latest to offer to help with ICE enforcement activities is the New Hampshire State Police and two local law enforcement departments in that state.

New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn said the state's agreement is designed to provide state troopers "legal authority and protection" any time they come into contact with anyone suspected of being in the U.S. illegally and move quickly to remove dangerous criminals from New Hampshire communities.

Quinn said, "This agreement will strengthen our longstanding partnerships with federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies, including efforts tied to our state-run Northern Border Alliance program," reports the Center Square.

ICE is promoting the cooperative effort with three separate types of enforcement areas to assist identifying and removing illegal immigrants found inside US borders.


 

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


