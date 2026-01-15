Republicans Call for More Training for ICE Officers

Several Republican lawmakers have said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers should receive more training following the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis.

"The more training they could have, the better it'll be, because they're dealing with some strange stuff going on that's coming at them in a lot of different directions," said Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., to Politico.

Justice said the strange stuff included online activists attempting to dox them and their families, forcing them to wear masks for their safety.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, echoed Justice's comments, noting the constant abuse ICE officers receive.

"Law enforcement needs training to be aware of how to handle certain situations," McCaul said to Politico. "It's hard to sit there and take it and get abused."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he was not opposed to more training for ICE officers but said sanctuary cities pose a greater safety threat.

Democrats in the House have pushed for a provision in the Homeland Security funding bill that would require more training requirements for ICE officers, which Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said is needed.

"They need to show more balance in enforcement and more compassion and empathy in enforcement," Fitzpatrick said to Politico.

Other Republicans rejected the need for more training, blaming protesters who are escalating encounters with ICE, trying to provoke a reaction.

"This is really going to be a deescalation of people thinking they can harm agents or get away or evade," Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Politico.

"It has to be a point where people understand when they're being confronted by an ICE agent, that's at the end of the road," he added.

"That's not the beginning of the due process, it's the end of the due process," Gonzales continued.

The Trump administration defended ICE agents in a statement.

"ICE officers conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and integrity to protect American citizens from criminal illegal aliens," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.