Exclusive: ICE Nabs Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens in Nationwide Sweep

Under Secretary Kristi Noem's leadership, the Department of Homeland Security is working on removing illegal aliens with criminal records. A DHS press release provided to Newsmax announced a series of high-profile arrests nationwide on Saturday, contributing to the over 100,000 total arrests thus far.

In a continued push to protect public safety and enforce immigration law, the Department of Homeland Security detailed multiple arrests of illegal aliens with violent criminal histories. The operations, carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across several states, resulted in the capture of individuals convicted of crimes ranging from child molestation to homicide.

"Child molesters. Murderers. Sex offenders. Our ICE officers put their lives on the line every day to arrest and remove these types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens from American communities," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens. We will continue to use every tool available to get these thugs out of our country."

Among the arrests highlighted in the DHS release:

Atlanta: ICE agents arrested Marlon Enrique Najar, a 48-year-old citizen of Honduras. Najar has two convictions for child molestation in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Boston: Jusselo Dias Dos Reis, a 51-year-old Brazilian national, was taken into custody. Dos Reis was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Buffalo: Officers detained 55-year-old Guatemalan citizen Alvaro De Jesus Martinez Juarez. Martinez was convicted of course sexual conduct with a child in Nassau County, New York.

Chicago: ICE arrested Julian Silva-Ibbara, a 51-year-old Mexican national. Silva was convicted of homicide in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago: Oluwaseun Kassim, a 29-year-old Nigerian citizen, was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Kassim's conviction stems from a case in Kankakee County, Illinois.

In a separate incident on Wednesday in Bloomington, Minnesota, ICE reported the arrest of Roberto Carlos Munoz, an illegal migrant from Guatemala and a convicted child sex offender. During a traffic stop, Munoz allegedly refused to exit his vehicle and attempted to flee. While an ICE officer's arm was still inside the vehicle, Munoz put the car in drive and dragged the officer approximately 50 yards. Munoz was apprehended and is currently in federal custody.

According to DHS, the officer involved was hospitalized and is expected to recover fully.