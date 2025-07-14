ICE Employee Injured After Alleged Doxxing by Rep. Carbajal

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has alleged in a press release that Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., disclosed the identity of an ICE public affairs specialist by displaying the individual's business card to protesters during a recent incident concerning the execution of a criminal search warrant by federal immigration authorities at a Carpinteria, California Marijuana farm.

The ICE employee subsequently required emergency medical attention following injuries sustained in the confrontation. Carbajal has denied these allegations.

Posting on X, Carbajal said: "This is a blatant attempt to distort what occurred in Carpinteria." He further claimed DHS employed an unnecessarily aggressive approach, describing federal agents in military gear using smoke canisters and projectiles against peaceful protesters, including families and children.

The confrontation occurred during ICE operations at Glass House Farms, a marijuana cultivation facility.

According to DHS, the ICE specialist was hit by a rock thrown by demonstrators, causing significant injuries to his left hand. Images released by DHS show the employee's hand covered in blood before and after medical intervention, including stitches.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned Carbajal's alleged actions.

In her statement, McLaughlin said, "The actions by Representative Carbajal are downright un-American. He dares to claim that his actions were simply congressional oversight, but doxxing ICE personnel and inciting a mob of rioters to attack law enforcement is NOT oversight — it's abominable."

McLaughlin further alleged that incidents of doxxing by public officials, such as Carbajal, have contributed significantly to increased hostility and violence against ICE agents.

DHS statistics indicate a disturbing 700% rise in assaults against immigration enforcement personnel in recent months, a trend they link directly to inflammatory rhetoric from political figures. DHS named Carbajal and other members of Congress as contributing factors to this escalation.

Carbajal insisted his actions were entirely within the scope of legitimate congressional oversight and rejected accusations of inciting violence or engaging in doxxing. "I went to the scene to seek answers and represent my constituents," Carbajal asserted.

Glass House Farms, at the center of this controversy, publicly stated that they have never knowingly violated employment regulations or employed minors. Records from the Federal Election Commission indicate past campaign contributions from Glass House executives to Carbajal's congressional campaigns, further complicating the political narrative surrounding the incident.

"At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and CBP law enforcement rescued at least 10 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling. Our law enforcement also arrested nearly 200 illegal aliens," said McLaughlin.

During the operation, a violent agitator fired a gun at our brave officers. While ICE and CBP officers are being assaulted by rioters and dodging bullets to save children, Sanctuary politicians are demonizing ICE and CBP. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement."

DHS emphasized its commitment to holding accountable anyone responsible for actions that jeopardize federal law enforcement personnel, with further updates anticipated as the investigation progresses.