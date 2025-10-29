WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ice | incident | arizona | interstate | investigation

ICE Involved in Possible Shooting on Arizona Interstate

By    |   Wednesday, 29 October 2025 01:18 PM EDT

An early morning incident involving federal immigration agents has shut down part of a major freeway north of Phoenix, according to multiple reports.

ABC15 reported officials were involved in a shooting that left one person dead. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) told ABC15 that none of its officers were involved in the shooting. 

Authorities say the situation unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 17 northbound, prompting a heavy law enforcement response.

Initial reports indicate the investigation is centered on an SUV with visible bullet holes along the exit ramp. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team was on scene, collecting evidence and photographing the area. ABC15 reported that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials were also on the scene. 

DPS confirmed its troopers are assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in connection with the incident. DPS did not provide further details but confirmed a significant police presence in the area.

The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Dove Valley Road remains closed as the investigation continues. 

This story has been updated. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An early morning incident involving federal immigration agents has shut down part of a major freeway north of Phoenix, according to multiple reports. Authorities say the situation unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 17 northbound, prompting a heavy law ...
ice, incident, arizona, interstate, investigation
171
2025-18-29
Wednesday, 29 October 2025 01:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved