ICE Involved in Possible Shooting on Arizona Interstate

An early morning incident involving federal immigration agents has shut down part of a major freeway north of Phoenix, according to multiple reports.

ABC15 reported officials were involved in a shooting that left one person dead. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) told ABC15 that none of its officers were involved in the shooting.

Authorities say the situation unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 17 northbound, prompting a heavy law enforcement response.

Initial reports indicate the investigation is centered on an SUV with visible bullet holes along the exit ramp. The FBI’s Evidence Response Team was on scene, collecting evidence and photographing the area. ABC15 reported that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials were also on the scene.

DPS confirmed its troopers are assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in connection with the incident. DPS did not provide further details but confirmed a significant police presence in the area.

The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Dove Valley Road remains closed as the investigation continues.

This story has been updated.