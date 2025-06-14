WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | immigration | homeland security

ICE to Largely Pause Raids on Farms, Hotels, Restaurants

Saturday, 14 June 2025 09:37 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration has told immigration officials to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, the New York Times reported Friday.

The report cited an internal email and three U.S. officials with knowledge of the guidance.

"Effective today, please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels," Tatum King, a senior official at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in guidance to regional leaders of the department, the Times added.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the guidance to the Times and said: "We will follow the president’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets,"

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours.

The report comes after Trump said Thursday he would issue an order soon to address the effects of his immigration crackdown on the country's farm and hotel industries, which rely heavily on migrant labor.

Farm industry groups have long wanted Trump to spare their sector from mass deportations, which could upend a food supply chain dependent on immigrants.

Trump is carrying out his campaign promise to deport immigrants in the country illegally. But protesters and some Trump supporters have questioned the targeting of those who are not convicted criminals, including in places of employment such as those that sparked last week's protests in Los Angeles. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump's administration has told immigration officials to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, the New York Times reported Friday.
ice, immigration, homeland security
259
2025-37-14
Saturday, 14 June 2025 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved