70 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Special Operation on Oklahoma Highways

ICE and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 70 illegal immigrants during a two-day special operation last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Among those arrested were 36 criminal aliens and 34 found violating state law by operating a semi-truck or commercial vehicle while in the United States illegally.

Similar to other recent actions, during Operation Guardian ICE arrested many illegal aliens (this time 26) driving trucks that had been issued Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL) in states with sanctuary policies — such as California, Illinois, and New York.

There were eight other illegal immigrants who were driving a commercial motor vehicle without a CDL at all.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles pointed out that "many of the illegal aliens arrested behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound tractor trailer can’t even read basic English, endangering everyone they encounter on the roads."

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt said that "Operation Guardian continues to successfully keep Oklahomans safe. To lawfully operate a commercial motor vehicle in Oklahoma, you must be here legally, and you must be able to understand English. These are common-sense standards that we will continue to enforce."

The 36 criminal aliens arrested during the operation have been convicted of violent and other criminal offenses that endanger public safety — such as assault and battery, soliciting prostitution and DUI — and two of those arrested are wanted overseas for fraud and burglary, according to ICE.

Three other aliens checked during the operation had been criminally arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest and immigration detainers were lodged with the Oklahoma County Jail.

ICE said that this was the second time in just the past month that it has teamed up with Oklahoma to bolster public safety along the state's highways.